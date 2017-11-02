Angoras down D’Hanis

The Fighting Rocksprings Angoras defeated the D’Hanis Cowboys in a District 14AA contest on Friday, Ocotber 27th by a score of 20-7. With the victory, Rocksprings improves their record to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in District play.

The game started with Rocksprings kicking off to D’Hanis and the Cowboys promptly marched down the field to score the game’s first touchdown and take a 7-0 lead. That would be the last time the Cowboys would find the end zone as the mighty Angora defense adjusted well and shut D’Hanis down the rest of the way. The end of the first quarter saw the score still at 7-0 in D’Hanis’ favor. Johnny Gomez made another outstanding interception for the Angoras, ending a potential scoring drive for the Cowboys and the Angoras drove the length of the field with Johnathon Reyna finding the end zone from 1 yard out. Daniel Vasquez kicked the PAT, and the game was tied at 7-7. D’Hanis promptly threw another interception, this time Diego Viera was the culprit and the mighty Angoras quickly scored again with 1:55 left in the first half. That would end the second quarter scoring and the Angoras led 14-7 at halftime.

