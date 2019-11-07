The Mighty Angoras played the Eldorado Eagles on October 25th in Eldorado. The Eagles were heavily favored in the ballgame. The Angoras came out and moved the ball on the Eagles, but were unable to get it into the end zone on several drives. The score was lopsided even though the Angoras played one of their better games of the year. The Angoras were one block away from scoring on the Eagles on several plays. The Eagles finally won the game 42-0.

The Angoras want to thank all their fans for coming out to the game in the cold weather to support them. Up nextthisFridaytheAngoras traveltoMilestotakeontheBulldogs.

The Angoras control their own destiny for the playoffs.

