Angoras contain Menard Yellowjackets for 26-7 win

We were pretty lucky with the weather holding up on Friday night, as we moved the game up to 5 p.m. to try and get out before the rain closed roads. The Angoras were ready to get things rolling in the right direction and they did just that. I am extremely happy with the way our offense and defense performed after last weeks loss. The boys showed exceptional intestinal fortitude to go on the road back to back and come out with a tough win in Menard.

