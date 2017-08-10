4-H club to meet Aug. 21st at show barn

Attention Edwards County residents, the Edwards County 4-H club would like to invite all families interested in joining 4-H for pizza and refreshments on Monday, August 21st at 6:00 p.m. in the 4-H Barn! If you would like to show in the Edwards County Livestock Show or any major livestock show for the first time, it is highly recommended that you attend. Topics for this meeting are:

· Animal Selection and Criteria for Showing at Major and County Livestock Shows

· State Validation Guidelines for Sheep and Goats

· Edwards County 4-H Club Officer Elections for the 2017-2018 year

· Club Manager Selection

· Adoption of bylaws for the 2017-2018 4-H year

