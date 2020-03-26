14 essential updates for your family or business

• If you believe you have the coronavirus, DO NOT first drive to your doctor’s office or to the hospital. First call 211 or your healthcare provider to receive special instructions.

• If you are having trouble paying bills, affording food or have other needs that must be met you can call 211 or go to 211 Texas or FindHelp.org.

• If you have lost your job or even if you still have a job, but have reduced hours you may qualify for unemployment insurance.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/