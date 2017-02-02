Tornado survivor interviewed by KSAT-12

Edwards County Historical Committee has informed the public that on January 18th, Justin Horne with KSAT-12 (San Antonio’s ABC station) came to Rocksprings to learn about the 1927 tornado. He interviewed Modell McCoy who was seven years old at the time, and he and his cameraman toured some of the debris field at the Sweeten Ranch.

The segment will air on February 22nd. Once the Committee knows the time slots, they will let everyone know.

