Scams abound on internet

The Edwards County Sheriff’s Office is notifying all that even they are not immune to such emails containing “Get Rich Quick” emails from foreign countries so please be very careful and don’t become a victim.

Sheriff Elliott stated, “If you do receive an email message, letter or a phone call that appears to need your updates to your personal banking information, password updates, or updates to your personal information from the IRS, Social Security Administration and other governmental entities please do not click the links in the email but call the business not listed in the email to verify you need to take action.

