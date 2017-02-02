Rocksprings’ Gilmer Memorial Library hosts hunter education

ROCKSPRINGS-The Gilmer Memorial Library partnered with the Texas Youth Hunting Program to host hunter education on Saturday January 28. Seventeen students were certified in hunter safety, by volunteer hunter education instructor and TYHP (Texas Youth Hunting Program) director, Chris Mitchell.

The idea was launched by the Rocksprings ISD library director, Kristen Satterfield. “Kristen called me in December and said she wanted to offer hunter education in her community. I was happy to help her achieve this goal,” Mitchell said. Mitchell went on to add, “Kristen did most of the work; all I had to do was show up and teach.”

The library provided its excellent classroom facilities, and the school grounds were turned into a skills trail and air rifle range, two of the requirements for hunter education. The course offered both basic and home study hunter education options. Fifteen of the participants took part in 3 hours of instruction early in the session and were joined at lunchtime by two students who had completed the online portion of hunter education. All students completed the skills trail, safe firearm handling range, an ethics discussion, and a final exam to become certified.

