RISD kindergarten explores the shark tank!

The kindergarteners at RISD took a field trip to the Texas State Aquarium Thursday morning, December 15th without even leaving the library! Creature Tales- Sharks, an interactive virtual trip, blended science content and literacy. The students learned alongside and interacted with staff at the aquarium as well as another Texas school. They enjoyed an animal story, and then virtually met the superstar animal of the book in the shark tank at the aquarium. They were able to read along, make animal observations, recall facts, investigate shark bio facts, and even examined a real piece of shark skin under a microscope.

