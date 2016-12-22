Poachers flee local law enforcement

On December 16th, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Edwards County Game Warden Carson Wardlow was out patrolling the area when he observed suspicious activity. A vehicle slowly passed his location on a FM road using its headlights to shine on the sides of the road. As the Game Warden was about to start following the vehicle a 2nd truck came by shining a spotlight. So, Game Warden Wardlow caught up to the two vehicles and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. One of the two trucks immediately stopped and the Game Warden notified dispatch of the license plate while he continued to follow the other truck, which failed to yield resulting in a very dangerous pursuit due to the intense foggy weather conditions. The Game Warden pursued the second truck for approximately 20 miles northbound onto 55 South towards the City of Rocksprings.

