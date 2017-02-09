Pedernales Electric Cooperative launches interactive outage map on outages.pec.coop

Johnson City, Texas – Pedernales Electric Cooperative today launched outages.pec.coop, featuring an interactive outage map that provides members improved real-time outage information. The new map provides real-time updates with restoration times, crew statuses and outage causes. It also displays outages by zip codes and how many members are affected.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/