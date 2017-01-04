Nueces Canyon ceremony to honor State Champion 1960-61 girls basketball team

Friday, January the 13th, will be a special day at Nueces Canyon High School. During the high school basketball games, two special events are scheduled.

At halftime of the girls’ varsity game, Nueces Canyon CISD is pleased to honor the state champion girls basketball team from 1960-1961. Team members:

Clarice Vernor, JoNell Herndon, Bonnie Wells, Peggy Patton, Irene Williams, Joy Murphy, Carol Stewart, Nell Sherman, Ava Wells, Tommie Williams, Karen Gray, Kay Anderson, Lynda Luce, and Lana Gildart are invited and will be recognized. A banner to commemorate their achievement will be raised to be a permanent fixture in the gym.

