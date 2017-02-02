Judge Rob Hofmann honored by Texas Bar Foundation

The Hon. Robert R. Hofmann, judge of the 452nd Judicial District Court, has been elected to membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation. Fellows of the Foundation are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the improvement of the justice system throughout the state of Texas. Election is a mark of distinction and recognition of Judge Hofmann’s contributions to the legal profession. He recently completed his fifteenth year of service as a state judge.

Selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Each year onethird of one percent of State Bar members are invited to become Fellows. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees. Membership has grown from an initial 255 Charter Members in 1965 to more than 9,000 Fellows throughout Texas today.

