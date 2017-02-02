It’s here, our new state-of-the-art ambulance

Edwards County EMS took delivery of our new ambulance Tuesday, January 24th. EMS started the new ambulance fund raising efforts in 2013.

Just seeing pictures of the inside of the vehicle Paula Kay Epperson, EMS staff said, “Thanks to everyone who sent donations, bought briskets, bought raffle tickets, held fundraisers and put us in contact with organizations who were willing to donate, IT’S HERE! We are like a bunch of kids in a candy shop. Its really different than any ambulance we have had in the past, but that’s a good thing.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/