Hot, wet and back to cold

An isolated risk of severe thunderstorms proved to be true last Sunday night here in Edwards County for some people. Seems everyone saw a lot of lightning and heard some very loud cracks of thunder. But, rainfall was extremely isolated.

Rainfall reports include: .4” - Tooter and Carroll Smith HWY 41

.25 - Buddy Weaver north of town .25-Hackberry Creek Ranch east of town

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/