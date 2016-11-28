Help fund a new ambulance, you might have need of it soon

Ever had a medical emergency in Edwards County? It’s not fun in the first place, but it sure is a problem when we are as remote as we are here with no clinic, no hospital and medical facilities well over an hour away any way you go. Thanks to our local Edwards County EMS, Inc., we have trained volunteers on call at all times.

The EMS depends on donations and fundraisers to provide necessary items to run this well organized group. Soon, one of their largest fundraisers, which is to collect funds to buy a new ambulance, will end. On December 3rd at 7:30 p.m., via live video on Facebook, prize winners will be drawn.

