Former Edwards County Deputy Reed injured in high speed chase

Former Edwards County Deputy Jason Reed was seriously injured last week during a high speed chase. According to a report, Reeves County Sheriff Art Granado said deputy Reed was trying to help DPS chase a suspect on Interstate 20. Reed is a Reeves County deputy serving in the Pecos, TX area.

Reed was airlifted to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa in serious condition.

He received multiple injuries, including broken leg, ribs, left collar bone and lacerations.

