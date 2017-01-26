City proposes re-establishment of sales and use tax for street maintenance

The Rocksprings City Council held its January meeting on Wednesday, January 18th. The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. by Mayor Pro-Tem Vicenta Ramirez. City Secretary Romana Bienek called the roll and all council members were present (Vicenta Ramirez, Paula Gallegos, Christina Reyes, Christine “Dee Dee” Chapa, Melinda Ortiz.) The pledge of allegiance was recited by the council members and attendees; no one spoke in public forum. There was no report from Emergency Management Coordinator Jon Elliott. Reports were given by Daniel Garcia (Public Works Director) and Romana Bienek (City Secretary). Minutes for the October and November meetings were approved.

