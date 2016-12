The City of Rocksprings will have three openings this spring, two council members and one mayor. The City is now giving notice of a February 17th deadline for candidates to file applications for a place on the May election ballot. Council members Paula Gallegos and Mel Ortiz’ terms will expire this year.

